Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Henry Schein worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

