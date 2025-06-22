Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 228.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,708 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $392,247.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,349.20. This represents a 61.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $72,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,370.19. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,679 shares of company stock worth $7,865,706 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Trading Up 9.7%

NYSE KR opened at $71.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $73.63.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price target on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

