Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 170.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,353,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,483.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 492,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,834,000 after acquiring an additional 482,035 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 664,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,347,000 after acquiring an additional 381,261 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,675,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,630,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,003,000 after acquiring an additional 133,560 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $276.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.19 and a one year high of $317.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.36.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

