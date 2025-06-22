Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

FLOT stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.