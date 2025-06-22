Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $988,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 55,808.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 802,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,879,000 after purchasing an additional 801,414 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 92,060.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 612,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,112,000 after purchasing an additional 612,200 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,131,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,255,000 after purchasing an additional 479,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,376,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $469.86 on Friday. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.38. The firm has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.08, for a total value of $192,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,537.92. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Moody’s from $610.00 to $572.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.40.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

