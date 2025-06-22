Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $4.20 Million in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,187,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,894,000 after buying an additional 451,370 shares during the last quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 1,352,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,739,000 after buying an additional 255,537 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 760,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,641,000 after buying an additional 47,341 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,251,000.

VCRB stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.66. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.82 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2946 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

