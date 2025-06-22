Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $126.06 on Friday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.16 and a 52 week high of $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.99.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,385,250. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,279.24. The trade was a 63.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

