Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,290 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,462,274,000 after acquiring an additional 857,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,755,000 after acquiring an additional 80,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.26. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.09 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

