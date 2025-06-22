Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 24,290 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTLS. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matauro LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000.

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.50. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.90 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

