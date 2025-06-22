Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,512 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,074,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after purchasing an additional 426,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of DOX stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.85. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $94.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 44.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amdocs

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.