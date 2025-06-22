Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,335,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,212,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,739,000 after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,627,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,347,000 after purchasing an additional 211,153 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,950,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.01. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.30.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

