Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,719 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 42,310 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHQ opened at $31.29 on Friday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $36.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

