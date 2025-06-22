Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.30.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

