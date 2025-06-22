Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 3.15% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 128,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 107,050.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

XPH opened at $40.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

