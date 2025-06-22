Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,067 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,207,499,000 after purchasing an additional 117,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,439,392,000 after purchasing an additional 229,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,937,000 after purchasing an additional 70,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Travelers Companies by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $265.06 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $277.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.19 and its 200 day moving average is $254.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,820,433.62. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.11.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

