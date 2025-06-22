Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 130,080 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,080 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.