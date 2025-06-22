Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 14,997 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,997 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 108,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 53,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.1%

TFC stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus set a $43.00 price objective on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

