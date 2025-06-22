Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 15,185 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 133.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 126.2% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SAP stock opened at $287.60 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $191.59 and a 1-year high of $311.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.32.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $2.5423 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 35.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

Get Our Latest Report on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.