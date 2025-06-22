Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 18,954 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,954 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $162.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $146.46 and a one year high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price target on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.23.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

