Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 19,391 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,391 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $78.39 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.27. The company has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Get Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.