Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 20,861 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Corteva by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $74.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

