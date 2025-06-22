Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 25,471 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,471 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 30.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 16.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

