Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 4,340 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

SDY stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

