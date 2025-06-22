Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 668 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $244.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.97.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

