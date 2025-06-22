Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 7,723 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $756.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $720.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $717.00. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $913.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

