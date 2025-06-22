Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 9,279 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 389.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,911,000 after purchasing an additional 893,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $174,082,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,042,000 after purchasing an additional 564,693 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 54,931.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,512,000 after purchasing an additional 474,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 285,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,963,000 after purchasing an additional 281,317 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 price objective on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.85.

Shares of RGA opened at $196.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.46 and a 200 day moving average of $202.51. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

