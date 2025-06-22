Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 9,571 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,571 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $351.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.16. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $284.84 and a 12 month high of $402.25.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

