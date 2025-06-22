EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,564 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.56.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.