EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Position Boosted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in EQT by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $606,059,000 after buying an additional 4,162,065 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $123,575,000. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its stake in EQT by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,990,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $113,924,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in EQT by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,855,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,632 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.39.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $60.49 on Friday. EQT Corporation has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $60.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 106.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

