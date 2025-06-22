Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 72.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $2,027,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,723.40. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 0.4%

EQIX opened at $882.88 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $862.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $885.49. The company has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 91.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $978.00 to $1,018.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,030.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,004.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.