Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Position Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $19,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 78.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,644.64. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE ELS opened at $62.80 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.66.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $327.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 106.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equity Lifestyle Properties

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.