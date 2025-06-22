Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $19,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 21.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 52.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 24.8% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 225,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,158,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 317,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,694,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.90. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $78.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

