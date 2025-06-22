Eric P. Lefkofsky Sells 250,000 Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,357,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,664,819.81. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TEM stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 533.21% and a negative net margin of 88.27%. The firm had revenue of $255.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

TEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tempus AI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Tempus AI from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

