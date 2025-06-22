eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) Shares Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.55 and last traded at $59.37. 798,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,664,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.41.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eToro Group in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of eToro Group in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of eToro Group in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of eToro Group in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

eToro Group ( NASDAQ:ETOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter.

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

