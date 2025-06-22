Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Trading Down 5% – Here’s Why

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.48. 147,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 815,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EYPT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EYPT

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $579.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). The company had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.27% and a negative net margin of 261.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 37,054 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.