Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Today – June 19th

Union Pacific, CF Industries, CSX, Norfolk Southern, and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or sell plant-nutrition products—primarily nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium compounds—used to boost crop yields. Investors follow these stocks to gain exposure to the agricultural sector, since their performance tends to track global food demand, commodity prices and related regulatory or weather-driven factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,057. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a market capitalization of $132.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.13 and a 200-day moving average of $231.17.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.24. 5,221,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,759. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.97. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $104.45.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.24. 12,808,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,239,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NYSE:NSC traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.42. 1,410,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,037. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.62. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.01. 21,208,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,893,929. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

