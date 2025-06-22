Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Trimmed by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,051,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,819,000 after purchasing an additional 208,127 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $968,326,000 after buying an additional 446,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $635,202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,573,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $611,682,000 after buying an additional 632,328 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.12. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

