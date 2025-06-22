Financial Analysis: Wing Yip Food Holdings Group (NASDAQ:WYHG) vs. Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group (NASDAQ:WYHG – Get Free Report) and Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Tyson Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tyson Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wing Yip Food Holdings Group and Tyson Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wing Yip Food Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tyson Foods 0 9 1 0 2.10

Profitability

Tyson Foods has a consensus target price of $62.63, indicating a potential upside of 15.16%. Given Tyson Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tyson Foods is more favorable than Wing Yip Food Holdings Group.

This table compares Wing Yip Food Holdings Group and Tyson Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wing Yip Food Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Tyson Foods 1.70% 7.43% 3.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wing Yip Food Holdings Group and Tyson Foods”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wing Yip Food Holdings Group $144.63 million 0.43 $11.25 million N/A N/A Tyson Foods $53.31 billion 0.36 $800.00 million $2.57 21.16

Tyson Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Wing Yip Food Holdings Group.

Summary

Tyson Foods beats Wing Yip Food Holdings Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wing Yip Food Holdings Group

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. is a holding company. It engages in the business of processing, selling, and distributing cured meat products including cured pork sausages, cured pork meat, and other cured meat products such as cured chicken, cured duck, and cured fish; snack products including ready-to-eat sausages, jerky, duck necks, duck feet, and clay pot rice; and frozen meat products including frozen sausages, frozen beef patties, and frozen chicken breast fillets. The company was founded on April 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Zhongshan, China.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock. It also manufactures and markets frozen and refrigerated food products, including ready-to-eat sandwiches, flame-grilled hamburgers, Philly steaks, pepperoni, bacon, breakfast sausage, turkey, lunchmeat, hot dogs, flour and corn tortilla products, appetizers, snacks, prepared meals, ethnic foods, side dishes, meat dishes, breadsticks, and processed meats under the Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp, and State Fair brands. The company sells its products through its sales staff to grocery retailers, grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, warehouse club stores, military commissaries, industrial food processing companies, chain restaurants or their distributors, live markets, international export companies, and domestic distributors who serve restaurants and food service operations, such as plant and school cafeterias, convenience stores, hospitals, and other vendors, as well as through independent brokers and trading companies. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas.

