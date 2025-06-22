First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCB. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF alerts:

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTCB opened at $20.90 on Friday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78.

About First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.