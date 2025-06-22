First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 61.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,856 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $158,285,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,992,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,933,000 after buying an additional 954,342 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after buying an additional 419,858 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,048,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,071,000 after buying an additional 22,347 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,032,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,120,000 after purchasing an additional 39,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.