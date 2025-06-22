FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.63.

NOTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FiscalNote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of FiscalNote in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of FiscalNote in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

NOTE opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.61. FiscalNote has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 million. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. Equities analysts expect that FiscalNote will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tim Hwang sold 40,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $26,238.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,793,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,007.68. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 128,066 shares of company stock valued at $83,511 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOTE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

