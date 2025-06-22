FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in FMC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in FMC by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $2,164,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on FMC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.46.

FMC Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $41.07 on Friday. FMC Corporation has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.70 million. FMC had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.55%.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.