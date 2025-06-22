FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FORM

FormFactor Price Performance

NASDAQ FORM opened at $32.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.13. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $63.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.45.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.03 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $93,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,496.68. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $112,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,533,716. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $333,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,493 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,838,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in FormFactor by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,963,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,554,000 after acquiring an additional 885,617 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in FormFactor by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,155,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 712,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,037,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,632,000 after purchasing an additional 594,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.