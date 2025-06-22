Frederic E. Mccoy Sells 8,971 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 8,971 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.39, for a total transaction of $1,842,553.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,416,440.24. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jabil Stock Up 0.5%

JBL stock opened at $205.72 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $208.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in Jabil by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

