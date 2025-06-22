Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 460,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,577,000 after purchasing an additional 253,994 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 284,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.5%

GILD stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $275,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,190,168.70. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $5,236,245 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.