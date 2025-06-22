GMS (NYSE:GMS) vs. Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Critical Survey

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) and Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GMS and Builders FirstSource”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GMS $5.51 billion 0.70 $276.08 million $3.61 27.87 Builders FirstSource $16.40 billion 0.77 $1.08 billion $7.80 14.72

Profitability

Builders FirstSource has higher revenue and earnings than GMS. Builders FirstSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GMS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares GMS and Builders FirstSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GMS 2.09% 15.29% 5.66% Builders FirstSource 5.66% 28.02% 11.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GMS and Builders FirstSource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GMS 0 4 3 1 2.63 Builders FirstSource 0 4 15 1 2.85

GMS presently has a consensus target price of $90.36, indicating a potential downside of 10.20%. Builders FirstSource has a consensus target price of $163.11, indicating a potential upside of 42.08%. Given Builders FirstSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Builders FirstSource is more favorable than GMS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of GMS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of GMS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

GMS has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Builders FirstSource has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Builders FirstSource beats GMS on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc. distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings. It also provides steel framing products, such as steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of a commercial or institutional building, as well as ancillary products comprising tools, fasteners, insulation, EIFS and stucco, lumber and other wood products, ready-mix joint compound, and safety products. In addition, the company distributes a wallboard, ceilings, steel framing, and construction products, as well as commercial and residential building materials. It also operates through tool sales, rental, and service centers, as well as network of distribution centers. The company serves professional contractors and homebuilders. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name. The company also provides specialty building products and services, including vinyl, composite and wood siding, exterior trims, metal studs, cement, roofing, insulation, wallboards, ceilings, cabinets, and hardware products; turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. In addition, it offers software products, such as drafting, estimating, quoting, and virtual home design services, which provide software solutions to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and homebuilders. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Irving, Texas.

