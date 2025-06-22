Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 920.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,176,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,011 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 735.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,446,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,925 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,555,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,295 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,669,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.4%

GPK opened at $21.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Graphic Packaging declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.