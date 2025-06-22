Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN) Stake Raised by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Haleon Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $11.42.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

