Head-To-Head Comparison: Lennar (LEN) vs. Its Competitors

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) is one of 23 public companies in the “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lennar to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lennar and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar 9.20% 12.73% 8.57% Lennar Competitors 11.46% 18.14% 11.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lennar and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar $35.44 billion $3.93 billion 8.80 Lennar Competitors $11.16 billion $1.27 billion 4.96

Dividends

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Lennar is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Lennar pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lennar pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 12.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lennar has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lennar and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar 0 15 3 1 2.26 Lennar Competitors 374 1816 2056 65 2.42

Lennar presently has a consensus price target of $132.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.57%. As a group, “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies have a potential upside of 27.50%. Given Lennar’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lennar has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Lennar has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennar’s peers have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Lennar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of shares of all “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Lennar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lennar beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title, insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

