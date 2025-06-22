Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $5.61 on Friday. Immatics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.90 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Immatics had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Immatics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Immatics by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

